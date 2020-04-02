Carranza
Maria Carranza, 69, of Clinton, died on Wednesday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.
Conner-Wynn
Rosie L. Conner-Wynn, 73, of Paris, Tennessee, formerly of Beloit, passed away on March 25. Funeral services were held on Monday. Arrangements with Rawls Funeral Home Chapel, Paris.
Crawford
Alize R. Crawford, 87, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday. A service will be held at noon on Saturday at Foster Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Jordan
Joyce Jordan, 77, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday at UW Hospital, Madison. A service will be held at noon on April 9 at Foster Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service on April 9 at the funeral home.
Jones
Deborah Jones, 68, of Beloit, passed away on March 24. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home, Beloit.
Linzmeier
Karen (Carlson) Linzmeier, 57, of Cherry Hill, N.J., formerly of Beloit, died on Monday. There will be a private gathering in Madison at a later date. Arrangements with Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, Cherry Hill.
Mikkelson
Mitchell Kenneth Lloyd Mikkelson, 41, of Evansville, passed away on Wednesday at his home. Arrangements are pending with DL Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead.
Panec
Robert Frank Panec, 71, of Sharon, passed away on Saturday at the Geneva Manor Care Center, Lake Geneva. Private family services were held. Arrangements with Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva.
Rafter
David R. Rafter, 82, of Clinton, died on Tuesday at Azura Memory Care, Clinton. A public celebration of life will be held at Boxcars Pub and Grub, Clinton, at a later date. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.
Taylor
Kim E. Taylor, 71, of Beloit, passed away on Monday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
