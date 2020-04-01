Clark
Deanna Lynn Clark, 73, of Delavan, died on Tuesday at her home. Funeral services will be announced in the spring. Arrangements with Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
Miller
Julia G. Miller, 85, of Delavan, died on Tuesday at Mercy Walworth Medical Center, Geneva Township. Arrangements are pending with Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
Spooner
Joan C. Spooner, 83, of Beloit, died on Wednesday at her home. There will be no services. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Tuttle
Diane Mae Tuttle, 72, of Beloit, passed away on Monday in Clinton.
