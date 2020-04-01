Clark

Deanna Lynn Clark, 73, of Delavan, died on Tuesday at her home. Funeral services will be announced in the spring. Arrangements with Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.

Miller

Julia G. Miller, 85, of Delavan, died on Tuesday at Mercy Walworth Medical Center, Geneva Township. Arrangements are pending with Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.

Spooner

Joan C. Spooner, 83, of Beloit, died on Wednesday at her home. There will be no services. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Tuttle

Diane Mae Tuttle, 72, of Beloit, passed away on Monday in Clinton.

To plant a tree in memory of BDN 04 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.