Earl

Doris May Earl, 94, of Roscoe, died on Sunday at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Center. Arrangements are pending with McCorkle Funeral Home, Rockton Chapel.

Frentzel

Cheryl D. Frentzel, 62, of Beloit, died on Sunday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Hauger

Robert Bruce Hauger, 84, of Black River Falls, Wisconsin, formerly of Beloit, passed away on March 23 at Meadowbrook, Black River Falls. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Arrangements with Torgerson’s Funeral Home, Black River Falls.

Mohr

Jane Doris Mohr, 90, of Beloit, passed away on Monday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Inurnment will be at Floral Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Peterson

Fred S. Peterson Jr., 90, of Freeport, Illinois, passed away on Monday at Parkview Home, Freeport. A private interment will be held at Arlington Memorial Park, Rockford. Arrangements with Walker Mortuary, Freeport.

Rafter

David R. Rafter, 82, of Clinton, died on Tuesday at Azura Memory Care, Clinton. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.

Rector

Norlene May Rector, 87, of Beloit, passed away on Friday at Evansville Manor, Evansville, Wisconsin. There will be no services. Arrangements with Rosman Funeral Home, Beloit.

Robb

Doris Harris Robb, 98, of Beloit, passed away on March 24 at Sun Valley Care Center. A memorial service will be held in Mineral Point, Wis., at a later date.

Wagner

Leroy Albert Wagner Jr., 75, of Montello, Wisconsin, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Friday. Private family services will be held. Arrangements with Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of BDN 04 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.