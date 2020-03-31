Earl
Doris May Earl, 94, of Roscoe, died on Sunday at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Center. Arrangements are pending with McCorkle Funeral Home, Rockton Chapel.
Frentzel
Cheryl D. Frentzel, 62, of Beloit, died on Sunday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Hauger
Robert Bruce Hauger, 84, of Black River Falls, Wisconsin, formerly of Beloit, passed away on March 23 at Meadowbrook, Black River Falls. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Arrangements with Torgerson’s Funeral Home, Black River Falls.
Mohr
Jane Doris Mohr, 90, of Beloit, passed away on Monday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Inurnment will be at Floral Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Peterson
Fred S. Peterson Jr., 90, of Freeport, Illinois, passed away on Monday at Parkview Home, Freeport. A private interment will be held at Arlington Memorial Park, Rockford. Arrangements with Walker Mortuary, Freeport.
Rafter
David R. Rafter, 82, of Clinton, died on Tuesday at Azura Memory Care, Clinton. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.
Rector
Norlene May Rector, 87, of Beloit, passed away on Friday at Evansville Manor, Evansville, Wisconsin. There will be no services. Arrangements with Rosman Funeral Home, Beloit.
Robb
Doris Harris Robb, 98, of Beloit, passed away on March 24 at Sun Valley Care Center. A memorial service will be held in Mineral Point, Wis., at a later date.
Wagner
Leroy Albert Wagner Jr., 75, of Montello, Wisconsin, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Friday. Private family services will be held. Arrangements with Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.