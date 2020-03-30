Ashton
Richard Ashton, 74, of Beloit, died on Saturday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Durand, Ill. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Stellings
Donald G. Stellings, 69, of Beloit, died on Saturday at his home. A family service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.