Ahlert

Bonnie B. Ahlert, 92, of Clinton, died on Saturday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.

Morgan

Thomas Edward Morgan, 79, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away on April 26. Private family services were held. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Sams

Lleweleyn Sams, 41, of Janesville, formerly of Beloit, passed away on April 25. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral and Cremation Service, Beloit.

