Carole S. Dornbusch, 81, of Lake Geneva, died Jan. 4. Visitation will be from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at Chapel-On-The-Hill-Church, N2440 Ara Glen Drive, Lake Geneva with a service at 6:30 p.m. Church and family asks to wear masks. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, of Lake Geneva is proudly serving the family.
Mook
Charles Mook Jr., 93, of Beloit, died Dec. 28 in Scarborough, ME. A Memorial Service will be planned for the summer of 2022. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, assisted the family with arrangements.
Nitz
Barbara L. Nitz, 86, Beloit, died Jan. 4 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit.
Purdy
John Phillip Purdy, 51, Beloit, died Jan. 4, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Services will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family.
Pasiecznik
Ann Pasiecznik, 79, Roscoe, died Jan. 4 at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Rockford. Visitation will be from 2 - 4 p.m. on Jan. 9 in Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, rosary to be recited at 4 p.m. Services will be 10 a.m. Jan. 15 in St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 600 W. 45th St. Chicago.