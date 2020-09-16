DeFauw
Theresa Mary (Monette) DeFauw, 73, of Beloit, died Wednesday in her home. As per her wishes, no formal services will be held. Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, assisted the family.
Hilman
Dawn Hilman, 58, of Beloit, died on Friday. Arrangements are pending with Rosman Funeral Home, Beloit.
Rhea
Bernice W. Rhea, 89, of Fitchburg, Wisconsin died Tuesday at Sylvan Crossings at Westshire in Waunakee. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.