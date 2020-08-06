Bell
Ida Bell, 76, of Beloit, died on Tuesday. Arrangements are pending with Compassion/Foster Cremation Service, Beloit.
Brown
Otis G. Brown, 69, of Beloit, died on Tuesday. Arrangements are pending with Compassion/Foster Cremation Service, Beloit.
Churchill
Gerald J. Churchill, 88, of Janesville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday.
Edwards
Jerry W. Edwards, 83, of Beloit, died Wednesday at UW Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Golden
William Henry Golden, 77, of Beloit, died July 27 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Funeral services, for the family, will be held at noon on Monday at Foster Funeral & Cremation Service, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Miller
Walter Miller, 81, of Beloit, died on Monday. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral & Cremation Service.