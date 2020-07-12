Hendricks
Richard “Dick” Hendricks, 80, of Beloit, died Friday at St. Mary’s Hospital, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Laudicina
Vincenza “Virginia” Laudicina, 98, of Beloit, died July 9 in Autumn Lake Health Care. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9 a.m.—9:45 a.m. Thursday at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Lopez
Martha M. Lopez, 72, of Janesville, died Friday in her home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4—7 p.m. Friday and again from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Massey-Gagne
Yvonne “Vonnie” (Buchman) Massey-Gagne, 81, formerly of Beloit, died July 3 at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice. A service of remembrance will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
McNely
Betty J. McNely, 93, of Beloit, died July 5 at Riverside Terace in Beloit. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit Chapel, assisted the family.
Mikkelson
Kenneth P. Mikkelson, 88, of Janesville, died July 8 at his daughter’s. Due to the COVID-19 virus, funeral services will be private on Tuesday at Rosman Funeral Home, Beloit.
Murdy
Dwight E. Murdy, 75, of Janesville, died Thursday at University of Chicago Medical Center. Private services will be held Tuesday. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, assisted the family.
Ryan
Linda L. Ryan, 84, of Beloit, died Friday at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville. Private services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Sigman
Loren G. Sigman, 90, of South Beloit, died July 8 in his home. Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday at St. Peter Catholic Church, South Beloit. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, with a Rosary to be recited at 4:45 p.m.
Strutzenberg
Eugene Gustof Strutzenberg, 97, died Friday in his home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at D. L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Winston
Barbara E. Winston, 79, of Delavan and formerly of Clinton, died Thursday at Delavan Health Services. Private burial will be held at the Clinton Cemetery. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Wnuk
Steven P. Wnuk, 54, died on July 8. A private visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mother of Perpetual Help in West Allis. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Cantius Cemetery, Sobieski. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
