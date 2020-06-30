Hereford
Martha Jo Hereford, 80, of Beloit, died Friday in her home. A family celebration of life will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Individual viewing of the remains will be from 10 a.m.—4 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
O’Kelley
Evelyn S. O’Kelley, 98, died Sunday in Beloit. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Rosman Funeral Home, Beloit, with funeral services following.
Pearson
Jeremy Christopher Pearson, 46, of Beloit, died unexpectedly on June 24. A celebration of life will be at noon Sunday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Szabo
Colette Szabo, 64, of Beloit, died Saturday in her home. Per her wishes, there will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, assisted the family.
