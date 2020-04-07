ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders signed defensive back Damarious Randall to a one-year contract in their latest move to try to upgrade a porous defense.
The Raiders announced the signing Tuesday after agreeing to the deal pending a physical last week. The Raiders signed Randall to a $3.25 million contract after another deal with cornerback Eli Apple fell through.
The 27-year-old Randall was a first-round pick by Green Bay in 2015 with experience playing outside cornerback, in the slot and at both safety positions.
He had 10 interceptions in three seasons for the Packers at cornerback but struggled at times in that role and was traded to Cleveland in 2018 for quarterback DeShone Kizer and pick swaps in the fourth and fifth rounds.
Randall allowed eight TDs in coverage last season, according to SportRadar, and 27 in his five-year career. Both of those marks are second-worst in the NFL.
PRO FOOTBALL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Timmy Brown, a running back and kick returner who won an NFL championship with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1960, has died. He was 82.
The Eagles announced Tuesday that Brown died on Saturday.
“Timmy Brown was an all-time great Eagle and one of the most dynamic multipurpose players of his era. He overcame many obstacles in his life to enjoy success both as an athlete and as an entertainer,” Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement.
“A three-time Pro Bowler and member of our 1960 NFL Championship team, Timmy excelled as a running back and return specialist with his incredible athleticism and signature versatility. He was one of the most exciting players to watch during his career."
PRO BASEBALL
BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale says he has no regrets about the timing of his recent Tommy John surgery and is confident he can return as a stronger pitcher following his yearlong rehab.
Sale had the procedure on his left elbow on March 30, getting his ulnar collateral ligament replaced by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. The Red Sox said the surgery was a success.
Sale is expected to miss 14-15 months, which would put him on track to return in the middle of the 2021 season.
The Boston ace said having observed and interacted with several teammates and friends who had the surgery helped put his mind at ease about the road he has ahead of him to get back on the mound.
