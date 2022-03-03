JANESVILLE—As the Stateline Area nears the two-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rock County public health officials say there’s reason for optimism heading into the spring and summer as case rates and hospitalizations remain low.
During a media briefing on Thursday, Rock County Epidemiologist Nick Zupan reported the county was seeing significant declines in cases and hospitalizations following the omicron wave.
Rock County is averaging about 19 new cases per day since last week, Zupan said.
“That’s pretty low based on where we had been,” he added, noting that the area was seeing a “steady decline” in cases.
The most recent data available shows seven patients were hospitalized across Rock County hospitals for COVID-19.
“We are relieved to see infection rates declining and there’s a general feeling of optimism,” Zupan said.
The bright outlook has brought along with it an easing of mask restrictions for Stateline Area residents in Wisconsin and Illinois. On Monday, the Rock County Public Health Department announced that healthy residents could take a break from mask-wearing in most situations. The City of Beloit and county officials also loosened mask guidelines for the public.
The good news stems from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance for wearing masks in indoor settings. The guidance states risk levels should be determined based on a combination of data about hospitalizations, new beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and overall new case rates in a community. These could determine a need for wearing masks, but otherwise masks need not be worn in indoor settings.
Rock County’s metric is listed as “Medium” risk while Winnebago County, Illinois’ metric is listed as “Low” risk as of Feb. 24, the day most recent data was available.
Zupan said the decreased case activity and hospitalizations was similar to a decrease in virus activity last seen in July of last year, but he contended more widely available vaccinations had better-positioned local communities and the country compared to 2021.
Around 64% of all Rock County residents have received one vaccine dose and nearly 61% have received two doses and 31% have had their booster dose, Zupan said. But those vaccine numbers drop when looking at Beloit. The city has seen lower vaccination rate since the doses first became available, trailing behind municipalities like Janesville and the Town of Beloit in terms of vaccine acceptance.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows 52.2% of Beloiters have had one dose while 50% have completed a two-dose vaccination series. Janesville reports a first dose vaccination rate of 63.9% and a two-dose vaccination rate of 60.5%.
Even as the demand for the vaccine continues to wane, Zupan said public health officials needed to continue to stress the importance and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The vaccine has continued to show its effectiveness during the omicron surge,” Zupan said. “The more people we can get vaccinated, the better. I think the outlook is bright right now and things are looking good right now.”
Once vaccines became widely available early last year, Zupan said the health department didn’t have a set vaccination rate goal in mind for Rock County.
“The mindset was to get as many people vaccinated as we could and to increase access to the vaccine,” he continued, calling the county’s vaccination rate a “good number.”
Rock County Public Health Department Communications Specialist Jessica Turner said the health department would continue to monitor COVID-19 data and issue any updated guidance as needed.
“We hope that these trends continue and no matter what the future holds, we will be here to provide you with updates,” Turner said.