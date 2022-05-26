BELOIT—Mother nature threw Beloit Turner’s baseball and softball players a curve Thursday afternoon.
Both were leading their respective WIAA Division 2 regional matchups when lightning strikes in the distance caused the umpires to suspend play. The teams headed for the safety of the school and showers soon wiped out their chances of continuing play.
The softball Trojans (16-4) enjoyed a 5-0 lead against McFarland in the third inning when play was stopped. With two outs in the inning, Ryleigh Rose had ripped a double over the center fielder’s head and Autumn Meris drove her in with a base hit. She motored to second and she’ll be there when play resumes on Friday. The tentative time for resumption of play is 5 p.m.
The Trojans’ Grace Olmstead led off the first inning with a bunt single—more hits than Big Foot had off Spartans starter Brynne Bieri on Tuesday. She pitched a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts against the Chiefs.
Turner scored three times against Bieri in the first inning. Olmstead stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. Jocelyn Jordan delivered a two-out single to score her. Paloma Reyes singled and after another wild pitch Rose’s drive to left went off the outfielder’s glove to allow two more runs to score.
Turner made it 4-0 in the second on a run-scoring double by Kamdyn Davis and 5-0 in the third.
Meanwhile, Rose had allowed only two baserunners in the first three innings and had a pair of strikeouts.
Over on the baseball diamond, the Trojans were having similar success against Whitewater. They led 3-0 and had the bases loaded with two outs in the second inning. That game will be picked up Friday at 4:45 p.m.
• CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 9, BIG FOOT 0: Big Foot did manage to get its game at Waukesha Catholic Memorial in, but certainly not to its liking. The Chiefs managed just one hit, a single by Nevin Anderson.
Sam Phillips took the loss, allowing seven hits and eight runs (six earned) in 3 1-3 innings. Connor Weeks came on and allowed two hits and one run in 2 2-3 innings.
Catholic Memorial’s Grant Beth pitched the first six innings and allowed the one hit, walked two and struck out 13. Jack Welak pitched a scoreless seventh.