MADISON, Wis.—Beloit Memorial head soccer coach Brian Dement called his team’s 4-3 sudden death victory over Madison Memorial in Saturday’s WIAA regional championship game at Madison College “a wild, wild game.”
He had plenty of reasons.
How about a Purple Knight, Diego Gama, known more for his stingy defense scoring a key goal? Or the fact the team’s leading scorer, Baylor Denu, ended up as goaltender in overtime?
With the exciting win, the Knights now travel to Verona on Thursday to play the Wildcats in a sectional semifinal. Game time has yet to be announced.
Beloit won the coin flip in the shootout and shot first. Britton Sala took the first kick for the Knights and the Spartans made the save. Baylor Denu also made a save. Jeremy Plascencia and the Spartans kicker then traded goals for a 1-1 score after two rounds. Baylor Denu and the Memorial kicker both scored for a 2-2 score. Alonso Martinez buried his shot in round four while the Spartans shooter knocked his off the post.
Beckham Denu’s shot was saved and the Madison Memorial shooter played a shot just past the reach of Baylor Denu to send the shootout into sudden death.
Marcos Giles then converted his penalty kick before Baylor Denu made an outstanding diving save to propel Beloit to the regional title.
• GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: BRODHEAD 3, NEW GLARUS 0
Abbie Dix, Kirsten Fix and Addison Yates dominated play at the net as Brodhead swept New Glarus 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 28-26) to win a WIAA Division 3 regional title Saturday.
Dix had a whopping 20 kills with a .600 hitting percentage. Fish added 16 more and her hitting percentage was .520 while Yates had 10 at .529.
Alexis Kammerer led the Cardinals with 46 assists. Jaelyn Hillard had 11 digs and Kaidynce Bevars had 10 digs. Hillard also had three aces.
Grace Nommensen led New Glarus with eight kills,13 assists and 11 digs.
Brodhead had reached the regional finals by sweeping Fennimore on Thursday 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-21). Dix had 14 kills Kammerer had 29 assists.
The Cardinals advance to host Mineral Point on Thursday in a sectional semifinal.
• BOYS VOLLEYBALL: KETTLE MORAINE 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: The Purple Knights dropped three close games to the host Lasers 27-29, 20-25, 22-25, in WIAA regional play.
Danny Hereford led Beloit with 15 kills. Brooks Mitchell had 18 assists. Aidan Donovan chipped in two aces and Miguel Delgado had six digs.
