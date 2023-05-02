EDGERTON, Wis.— Beloit Turner’s softball team wasted no time taking charge of Tuesday’s Rock Valley Conference game with Edgerton, scoring four times in the first and nine more in the second for a commanding 13-0 lead on its way to a 17-3 win.
The game was shortened to five innings by the mercy rule.
Turner’s hottest hitters were Taylor Viens and Ryleigh Rose. Viens was 2-for-3 witha double, triple, two runs scored and five runs batted in. Rose was 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs. Samantha Schleis knocked in four runs.
Gabby Champeny got the start for Turner (10-2) in the pitcher’s circle and allowed eight hits and three runs in five innings.She walked one and struck out six.
• CLINTON 14, WHITEWATER 4: The visiting Cougars (5-8) had Allie Bell and London Winsch combined for six hits, four runs and five RBIs in a rout of the Whippets that went the full seven innings. Clinton didn’t reach the 10-run lead until the top of the seventh.
Ashley Theisen picked up the win, pitching all seven innings and allowing six hits and four runs (two earned). She walked three and struck out 17.
Bell was 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs. Winsch was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a pair of RBIs. Karlee Morris was also 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs.
BRODHEAD 14-11, BIG FOOT 0-1: The 16-1 Cardinals swept the RVC twinbill against visiting Big Foot with dominating pitching. McKenna Young allowed one hit, no walks and 11 strikeouts in five innings in the first game. Ava Risum allowed three hits and one run with no walks and 14 strikeouts in six innings in the nightcap.
A 10-run third inning put away game one. The Cardinals took advantage of 10 hits and six Big Foot errors. Sarah Leitzen was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Taetum Hoesly was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.
Natalie Klamm had the lone hit for Big Foot.
Jerrica Schwartz was 2-for-4 to lead the Cardinals in game two while Lily Wolf was 2-for-3 for the Chiefs. Both Risum and Young belted doubles.
• NORTH BOONE 20, BYRON 0: The Vikings (18-4) put up 11 runs in the first inning and put up all 20 runs in only three innings as they bashed 17 hits.
Cami Carter had a perfect day, literally, as she didn’t allow a baserunner. She allowed no hits and no walks with 10 strikeouts in four innings. For good measure, she was 4-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and three runs batted in.
Kamryn Spohr was also 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Danielle Goodman smacked a three-run home run and added a sac fly for four RBIs.
• ROCHELLE 6, SOUTH BELOIT 0: Pitcher Whitney Schnack held Rochelle to just a 1-0 lead through five innings, but the hosts exploded for five runs in the sixth.
Schnack pitched a seven-hitter, allowing six earned runs with three walks and eight strikeouts.
The SoBos were held to singles by Trinity Mesch, Miah Higgins and Annabelle Dascher.
• LINESCORES:
TURNER 17, EDGERTON 3
Turner…..490 40 – 17 10 1
Edgerton.002 01 – 3 8 2
Leading hitters: BT, Davis 1x1, 3 runs, 1 rbi; Rose 2x4, 3 runs, 3 rbi; Hoenig 1x4, 3 runs; Viens 2x3, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Schleis 1x3, 4 rbi; Pingel 1x2, 1 run; Champeny 1x3, 2 runs; Clark 1x2, 2 runs, 1 rbi. Ed, Scharlaw 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Kjendlie 1x3, 1 run; Rusch 2x2, 1 run; Osborne 1x2, 1 rbi. 2B: Viens, Rose, Pingel, Kjendlie. HR: Scharlaw. 3B: Viens.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): T, Champeny (W,5.0-8-3-3-1-6). Ed, Kjendlie (L,3.0-6-13-10-8-2); Hill (2.0-4-4-2-2-1).
CLINTON 14, WHITEWATER 4
Clinton……011 073 2 – 14 10 5
Whitewater.210 001 0 – 4 6 4
Leading hitters: Cl, Bell 3x5, 1 run, 3 rbi; Winsch 3x4, 3 runs, 2 rbi; Morris 2x3, 1 run, 3 RBI. WW, Pope 1x3, 1 run; Schilt 2x3, 1 run, 1 rbi. 2B: Morris, Bell.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Cl, Theisen (W,7.0-6-4-2-3-17). WW, Pope (L,7.0-10-14-9-6-7).
BRODHEAD 14, BIG FOOT 0
Big Foot.......000 00 -- 0 1 6
Brodhead.21(10) 1x -- 14 10 1
Leading hitters: BF, Klamm 1x2. Br, Leitzen 3x4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Young 1x4, 1 run, 2 rbi; Hoesly 3x3, 1 run, 3 rbi; Kammerer 1x2, 2 runs; Hilliard 1x3, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Dahl 1x2, 1 run, 1 rbi. 2B: Leitzen, Hoesly. HR: Hoesly.
Pitching: Br, Young (W,5.0-1-0-0-0-11). BF, Kynell (L,3.0-8-13-2-4-1); Kinane (1.0-2-1-1-2-1).
BRODHEAD 11, BIG FOOT 1
Big Foot....000 100 -- 1 3 9
Brodhead.421 022 -- 11 6 1
Leading hitters: BF, Wolf 2x3, 1 run. Br, Risum 1x2, 1 run, 1 rbi; Leitzen 1x4, 1 run; Young 1x3, 1 run, 3 rbi; Kammerer 1x4, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Schwartz 2x4, 2 runs, 1 rbi. 2B: Risum, Young.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Br, Risum (W,6.0-3-1-1-0-14). BF, Kinane (L,3.0-5-7-2-2-0); Kynell 2.2-1-4-1-1-0).
NORTH BOONE 20, BYRON 0
Byron……..000 0 – 0 0 4
N.Boone.(11)63 x – 20 17 0
Leading hitters: NB, Pearce 1x2, 3 rbi; Stefek 1x2, 2 runs, 3 rbi; Goodman 1x2, 1 run, 4 rbi; Carter 4x4, 3 rbi; Spohr 4x4, 3 runs, 2 rbi; Johnson 1x4, 2 runs, 3 rbi; Hahn 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Torres 1x2, 2 runs; Lopez 1x2, 1 run, 1 rbi. 2B: Carter 2, Spohr. 3B: Pearce, Johnson. HR: Goodman.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): B, Bauer (L,3.0-17-20-12-4-3). NB, Carter (W,4.0-0-0-0-0-10).