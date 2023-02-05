BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s boys basketball team suffered a rocky finish against Sun Prairie East Friday night, losing a six-point lead down the stretch and suffering a 62-61 Big Eight Conference loss at the Barkin Arena.
Turnovers and missed shots were the Purple Knights’ undoing at the end of the back-and-forth game.
Rico Yarbrough again led Beloit (4-14, 2-13) with 22 points. Fazion Farr had 14, Amare Hereford 12 and Tyrone Karl seven.
• EAST TROY 60, CLINTON 55: The Cougars kept it close, but Ryan Weed scored 14 of his 25 points in the second half to help the Trojans pull out the win.
Josh Erman and Jon Gulig had 13 points apiece for East Troy (8-10, 8-6 RVC).
Reagan Flickinger tallied 16 of his team-high 20 in the second half to try to keep the Cougars (5-11, 3-10) in it. Gio Aceves also had 10.
• PARKVIEW 51, JOHNSON CREEK 40: Freshman Aiden Crane hit four 3-pointers on his way to 24 points to lead the Vikings at Johnson Creek.
Rusty Klitzman chipped in 10 points for Parkview, which led 22-14 at halftime. Dylan Bredlow and Tanner Herman each had 13 points for Johnson Creek.
• BRODHEAD 103, WHITEWATER 49: The host Cardinals were firing on all cylinders Friday as their defense shut down the Whippets while the offense popped off for a dominating victory.
Cullen Walker had 19 points by halftime on his way to a monster 35-point game.
Nine different Brodhead players scored with senior Aidyn Vondra (16), junior Jaxon Dooley (15) and junior Brody Riese (10) being the other double-digit performers. Reece Condon led Whitewater with 16 points.
• SOUTH BELOIT 65, CHRISTIAN LIBERTY 33: The SoBos took the idea of teamwork seriously in a solid win over the Chargers on Friday night.
South Beloit recorded 20 assists on 26 field goals as Blake Ayotte notched seven assists while Leorence Kostka added four.
Ross Robertson had 23 points while also notching 13 rebounds, four assists and four blocks. Jared Schover scored a career-high 20 points with six treys.