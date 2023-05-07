PREP GOLF: Wong leads Knights at Ashenfelter Invitational DAILY NEWS STAFF Jimmy Oswald Author email May 7, 2023 May 7, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE—The Beloit Memorial boys golf team placed fifth in the 70th Ashenfelter Invitational with Kai Wong leading with an 84 at Riverside Golf Course on Saturday.Wong finished in a tie for 18th overall. Brothers Marcus and Max Allen were next for Beloit with 87s while Jameson Flanagan shot 96.The Knights finished with an overall score of 355 as Janesville Craig won the meet with a 304. The Cougars’ East Haworth was the medalist (74).• ASHENFELTER DIVISION 2: Maysen Wellnitz led the Parkview Vikings with a 93. Bryce Beyer finished in a tie for 29th for Clinton with an 88.Parkview placed 12th with three golfers while Clinton had an incomplete score with two. Edgerton won the invite with a score of 314 and Mason Burke of Fort Atkinson was the medalist with a 73.• BMHS INVITATIONAL: The Knights placed seventh out of 20 teams in their own invite at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course Friday.The Knights had an overall score of 342 while Beloit Turner was next with a 345. Brodhead was 18th (394) and Parkview was 20th (454). Milton won the event with a 303.Three Milton golfers were part of a four-way tie for first with all shooting 72. Madison Memorial’s Charlie Erlandson was the fourth.Turner’s Ethan Hale topped the Trojans with an 81 while Cole Rowland was next with an 82.Wong shot an 83 to lead the Knights. Conner Churchill shot an 85, Max Allen 86 and Jameson Flanagan 88.Nolan Oliver shot an 86 for Brodhead while Jaxon Boogaard led Parkview with an 101. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmy Oswald Author email Follow Jimmy Oswald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beef-a-Roo could be coming to Janesville, Beloit Susie Gaffey to retire as owner of the Wheel in South Beloit Beloit School Board vote fails to rescind middle school closures Bill would allow 14-year-olds to serve alcohol in Wisconsin Downtown Beloit Farmers Market debuts its outdoor market next weekend Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime