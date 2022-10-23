ROCKTON—Hononegah tuned up for the IHSA football playoffs with a dominating 44-12 performance over Rockford Auburn Friday night at Kelsey Field.
The Indians have been looking for a more balanced offensive attack and they found it in game 9 of the season. They rushed for 231 yards and passed for 185 to outgain Auburn in total yardage 416-269.
Hononegah jumped out to a 27-6 halftime lead and outscored the visiting Knights 17-6 in the second half.
The Indians (7-2) learned Saturday they will host Normal Community (6-3) in the first round of the IHSA Class 7A playoffs on Friday at 7 p.m.
Rockford Boylan won the NIC-10 championship by knocking off Freeport 41-20 and having Belvidere North lose to Rockford Guilford 14-7. Hononegah, Belvidere North and Guilford all finished 7-2.
Friday, Cole Warren’s 4-yard touchdown run put Hononegah on top with 9 minutes left in the first quarter. Zach Luker added the PAT. Warren’s 7-yard TD pass to Isaiah Houi and Luker’s kick made it 14-0.
Luke Poppe, who rushed 21 times for 116 yards, scored on a 6-yard run and Estin Fichter added a 10-yard TD run as the Indians went up 27-0. Auburn scored with just 6 seconds left as Anthony Purifoy connected with Jeremiah Walker on a 5-yard TD strike. A conversion pass failed.
Warren’s 11-yard TD pass to Jacob Scaduto was the lone TD of the third quarter. Luker opened the fourth quarter with a 31-yard field goal and backup QB Lucas Whisenand hit Brayden Partlow for 5 yards and a TD as the Indians went up 44-6. Auburn added a consolation score as Athavion Coleman connected with Leonard Spates for 23 yards.
Warren was 18-for-25 for 180 yards.
• NORTH BOONE 46, OREGON 20: The Vikings (3-6) closed out their season on a high note with a road victory.
Quarterback Chandler Alderman ended his Vikings career in style, completing 16-of-21 passes for 272 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 112 yards and a score on his 15 attempts.