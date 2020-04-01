BELOIT—It was a year of strong business for Pinnon Meats as it operated three successful stores around the Stateline Area: Pinnon Meats of Beloit at 2787 Milwaukee Road, Beloit; West Beloit Pinnon’s at 1320 Madison Road, Beloit; and Prairie Hill Meats, 130 Prairie Hill Road, South Beloit.
Those with Pinnon Meats pride themselves on selling the freshest meat at the lowest prices. Items include steaks, chops, roasts, chicken, seafood, in-house made brats and more, according to Pinnon Meats owner Jason Turner.
The business has a steady stream of traffic. It gets especially busy around the holidays or during the summer months when customers seek ribs and steaks to grill.
Turner said customers enjoy the feel of an old-fashioned butcher shop, the chance to chat a bit and the ease of getting in and out of the store quickly. Others come for the value boxes and the chance to leisurely browse all the offerings.
Pinnon Meats has a strong history in the area. Rick Pinnon and his son, the late Brandon Pinnon, had purchased Blackhawk Meats in South Beloit in the 1980s after Rick Pinnon opened a Pinnon Meats in Rockford in the 1970s. In 1994, Rick and Brandon Pinnon opened Pinnon Meats near the corner of Milwaukee and Cranston Road in Beloit.
In May of 2013, Jason Turner purchased the business from Rick Pinnon, who he considered a mentor and friend.
Turner explained how his father, who ran a small grocery store in Winnebago, Illinois had been friends with Rick Pinnon. Turner had gone on to work with Rick Pinnon at Blackhawk Meats in 1987 and 1988.
“Rick Pinnon was always around and taught me to cut meat,” Turner said. “He sold me my first store and took me under his wing.”
By the fall of 2014, Turner moved the Milwaukee Road Pinnon Meats to 2787 Milwaukee Road in front of Walmart.
Blackhawk Meats in South Beloit, which had been sold to another party, had gone out of business in early 2014, with Pinnon Meats continuing to attract more customers.
After Cy Lucchesi approached Turner about having a store in South Beloit and offered to rent him a space at 130 Prairie Hill Road, Turner opened Prairie Hill Meats in January of 2017.
“Things took off as people in South Beloit, Rockton and Roscoe were very supportive,” Turner said.
Turner opened his third location in September of 2018 at 1320 Madison Road, the former location of several businesses over the years including J&S pet store.
Similar to how Rick Pinnon took Turner under his wing, Turner said he brought other employees into his business. Turner co-owns Prairie Hill Meats in South Beloit with David Reid, who started at age 16 in the business as a meat cutter.
The west side store is co-owned with Turner by six-year employee Bill Boan.
Today, Pinnon Meats has around 15 employees at its three stores.
Turner continues to enjoy growing the business in addition to his other career as a pastor at Beloit New Life Church. Turner and his wife of 29 years Marcee live in Beloit and have three children.
