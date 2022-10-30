PHILADELPHIA (AP)—Fresh from singing another rollicking chorus of “Fly, Eagles fly,” fans streamed out of Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday and quickly turned their attention from the NFL’s only unbeaten club to another Philly team, another sport and another building just a few hundred yards away.

“Let’s go, Phillies!” some chanted in the concourse. “Let’s go, Harper!” other hollered as they headed to the exits.

