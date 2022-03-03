Robert “Bob” Gilliam was the City of Beloit first Black firefighter and later he became Beloit’s first Black fire chief.
Gilliam, 92, passed away on March 24, 2021 in Duncanville, Texas.
He joined the fire department in 1962. Gilliam served in positions from motor pump operator to fire investigator before his ascension to chief after 24 years of service.
He will forever be remembered as a leader and trailblazer in the Beloit community for his decades of public service aimed at advancing the standing of minority residents in the city and beyond.
He served in the Korean War as a Platoon Sergeant in the U.S. Army’s Medical Corps.
Tim McKearn, a business man and public servant, passed away on Oct. 29, 2021.
He was an educator, serving first as a teacher and then as the principal at Beloit Catholic High School.
He served as President of the boards for Family Promise, The Downtown Beloit Association, Visit Beloit and St. Vincent de Paul. He served on the boards of the American Cancer Society, Rock County OIC, American Red Cross, Midnight Basketball, Rock County Habitat for Humanity, Beloit Historical Society and Stateline Community Foundation among others. He was the co-recipient of the Laurence A. Raymer Headliner Award in 2020, presented by the Beloit Daily News.
Daniel Daly, who served as a City of Beloit patrol officer for 24 years, passed away on Nov. 15, 2021 at the age of 48 due to complications from a COVID-19 infection.
Daly was sworn in as a patrol office on March 3, 1997. He started in the department in the summer of 1994 as an intern and returned to join the police force three years later when he began working night shifts. Daly also served as a law enforcement officer in Illinois for 25 years.