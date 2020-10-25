WIND POINT, Wis.—Parkview’s Avery Crane is headed to state.
Crane, a senior, finished third in the WIAA Division 3 sectional hosted by the Prairie School.
Crane’s time of 17:43, which allowed him to be one of five individual qualifiers. He became the school’s first male state qualifier since Jake Skye in 2003, and the first Viking since Camryn Burtness in 2013.
On the girls side, Augie Pautsch finished in 33rd place with a 24:10. Sophomore Paige Valley qualified for the race, but was unable to run.
The state meet will take place Saturday in West Salem.