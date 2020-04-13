ORFORDVILLE—Parkview School District voters extended a school referendum for three more years and they elected a new member to the school board.
The referendum was approved by a vote of 1,009 in favor and 845 opposed, according to preliminary vote tallies from Monday.
The school district’s referendum approved by voters in 2017 expires at the end of this school year, so district officials asked voters to extend additional funding for another three years.
The funding will proceed as follows: $825,000 in the 2020-2021 academic year; $1,025,000 in 2021-2022; and $1,150,000 in 2022-2023.
The funding is to be used for technology, curriculum materials, educational programming, costs associated with bus routes and staff retention.
Also, new board member Amanda Vogt was elected to the board of education. The top vote-getter was Tina Suiter-Meyers with 975 votes. Vogt received 958 votes and Donald Bomkamp received 957 votes.
Incumbent Clay Hammes received 879 votes. He had said before the election that he would not serve if elected, but he later changed his mind.
