ORFORDVILLE, Wis.—Don Wendt is taking over the Parkview boys basketball program in a unique circumstance.
After former coach Mike Striegel stepped down due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, Wendt, an assistant for the past two years, stepped into the head role in November.
Wendt returns several contributors from last year’s squad, including the team’s two leading scorers, Tyler Oswald and Connor Simonson.
Oswald averaged 19.8 points per game and was named second-team all-area by the Beloit Daily News. Oswald got his season off to a solid start with 20 points Tuesday night, but the Vikings fell 64-45 at Monticello.
Wendt said he’s looking for a big year from Oswald.
“He’s already proven he is a really good scorer,” Wendt said. “And he will do that for us again. But he’s going to get double-teamed a lot, and he’s going to have to rely on some of his other teammates. And he started stepping up as a leader last year, and I expect him to do even more of that this year.”
Simonson was also a terrific scorer, putting in 15 points per game while shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc.
“Connor’s really gotten stronger in the off-season,” Wendt said. “We like to have him down low because he’s got good springs down there. I think he’s going to have a really nice year.”
Also helping out on the inside will be Noah Flood-Elyafi, who will join a front line that Wendt believes could turn into a strength.
“Parkview isn’t usually known for amazing size inside,” Wendt said. “But we might surprise some people this year. Simonson is going to be big, and this is Noah’s first year starting, and he’s coming on strong. He’s got a lot different role than he did last year, and he’s responded very well. We did a good job of containing Monticello’s big man last night, we just didn’t grab as many rebounds as we should have.”
Wendt said the team must play with a sense of urgency.
“Our motto this year is to play every game like it’s your last,” Wendt said. “Because especially for the seniors, that absolutely could be true. We don’t know what tomorrow holds, so we want to leave it all on the court. The Trailways is going to be tough again. Williams Bay has a couple of really good players back, and Palmyra-Eagle and Johnson Creek are always tough.”