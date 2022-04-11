BELOIT — The Janesville Parker baseball team had some things to celebrate Monday night.
They also came out of the season-opening doubleheader with Beloit Memorial with plenty to work on.
The Vikings won game one 5-3 before struggling to an 8-1 defeat in the nightcap.
Parker coach Kerry Michaels said the team was outside for just the third time all spring, but still needed to play better.
"We just didn't play very well all night," Michaels said. "In that second game, we only scored a run. I know this, you've got to put up some squiggly numbers if you're going to win in high school baseball. And we didn't pitch good enough in game two, either."
It was a sloppy affair for both sides, with neither side fielding the ball particularly well in the twinbill that took five-and-a-half hours to complete.
"We just couldn't put anything together in that second game," Michaels said. "And we shot ourselves in the foot with some baserunning errors, too. Just very sloppy. All kinds of little things that added up to big innings for the other team."
Beloit struck first with a pair of runs in the in the third inning in the first game before Parker went ahead with a pair of runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.
The Knights tied the game in the fifth before Parker, benefitting from several wild pitches and passed balls, put up three runs to take a 5-3 lead.
"We battled back really well in that first game," Michaels said. "I was really happy with that, and Caleb Wilson pitched a really good game."
Wilson allowed just one earned run in four innings of work and struck out seven Purple Knights. Keegan Skrzypchak pitched the final three frames for the save and allowed just one earned run as well.
Parker will be right back at it Tuesday when they travel to Middleton.