BELOIT—It was a big year for Palmer-Donavin as it settled into a new home in Beloit.
The company’s relocation from Rockford in early December 2018 marked a $16 million expansion.
Seal-Rite Door Division (renamed to Palmer-Donavin in January 2020) moved into a 105,000-square-foot building. Located at 375 Willowbrook Road, by the intersection of Stateline and Willowbrook roads, off Interstate 90 in the Wisconsin Stateline Industrial Park, the building has been owned and managed by Hendricks Commercial Properties (HCP).
The City of Beloit did not provide any financial incentives, but the site was sold for $1 by the city to HCP prior to development starting.
Palmer-Donavin moved employees into the new building on Feb. 19, 2019. Within six months, the interior of the building was fully built out, said Palmer-Donavin Beloit Production Manager Scott Glass.
As of early January 2020, there were 135 employees including inside and outside sales personnel as well as 98 workers on the floor.
Glass said the plant was outputting an average of 1,150 doors per week via its docks.
All the doors, manufactured and obtained from Therma-Tru, are fabricated and pre-finished at the Beloit plant.
The raw doors are made in a particular size, style and color with selected hardware.
Palmer-Donavin then sells the doors through its dealer network including national retailers such as Home Depot and Lowe’s and businesses such as ABC Supply Company.
The Beloit facility consists of a 100-person training room where retail customers learn about the many high-end doors offered, office space for sales functions as well as production space. With a mixing room, any color paint can be matched per customer request.
Glass along with Regional Sales Manager Mark Roberts said business is booming as people trust and depend on the Therma-Tru brand and the high-quality and customizable doors offered by Palmer-Donavin. Many of the doors have lifetime warranties, another big draw.
Roberts said more customers are seeking doors from retailers as opposed to contractors which has boded well for the company. When the construction industry experienced tough times in 2009-2010, Roberts said some of the labor force left which resulted in more people turning to Palmer-Donavin for doors.
Unlike some contractors, Palmer-Donavin has the advantage of being able to work in any weather.
“We can do any custom color paint. We have 12 different stain colors and the perfect environment. It doesn’t matter if it’s cold and rainy outside. It’s packaged and ready to go. We build and prefinish in-house,” Roberts said.
Due to so many increased orders in the prefinish area, where doors are painted, the company is considering investing in some new automated equipment to help keep up with orders.
Outside there is also land available to expand the 120,000-square-foot facility to 300,000-square feet as it grows.
Roberts attributed the company’s growth to having a strong name in the marketplace and quality staff.
“Being employee-owned brings in a higher caliber employee. When you have an employee-owned business, people care more. They are all accountable because they are invested in our success,” Roberts said.
Officially starting on Jan. 1, 2020, Palmer-Donavin rebranded its Seal-Rite Door division under a new company logo and one unified website, palmerdonavin.com.
Palmer-Donavin was a big benefit to the region. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) estimated it would indirectly generate 81 additional jobs in the region and generate about $1.4 million in state income tax revenue over a five-year period.
Palmer-Donavin, a leading wholesale distributor of residential building materials, has eight locations across the Midwest. It acquired Seal-Rite Door in January of 2013.
There are 135 people working in Beloit and about 500 total in the company.
