The Green Bay Packers listed punter JK Scott among their cuts on Tuesday to reach the maximum of 53 and swung a trade with the Los Angeles Rams for his replacement.
The Packers acquired punter Corey Bojorquez from the Rams, who also sent a 2023 seventh-round draft pick to Green Bay in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick.
Bojorquez, 24, lost out in his competition with nine-year veteran Johnny Hekker, a four-time All-Pro and the NFL’s highest-paid punter.
Bojorquez signed with the Rams in April after playing three seasons for the Buffalo Bills. In last Saturday’s pre-season game against Denver, he had a 67-yard punt and placed two others at the 1-yard line. He played at Lakewood (Calif.) Mayfair High School, Cerritos College and New Mexico before signing with the New England Patriots as a free agent.
The Packers also waived receivers Equanimeous St. Brown, Damon Hazelton, Juwann Winfree and Reggie Begelton as well as quarterback Kurt Benkert.
The roster cuts also included defensive linemen Abdullah Anderson, Carlo Kemp and Willington Previlon, offensive linemen Cole Van Lanen, Ben Braden, Jacob Capra and Cory Cronk, cornerbacks Stephen Denmark, Kabion Ento and Rojesterman Farris, safeties Innis Gaines and Christian Uphoff, linebackers Tipa Galeqi, De’Jon Harris, Delontae Scott and Ray Wilborn, tight end Bronson Kaufusi, kicker JJ Molson and running backs Patrick Taylor and Dexter Williams.
The Packers kept eight of nine draft picks on their active roster with just sixth-rounder Van Lanen being waived.
Green Bay also extended its string of 17 consecutive seasons with at least one undrafted rookie on its opening day roster. The Packers kept defensive lineman Jack Heflin this season.