ORFORDVILLE—A 16-year-old Orfordville girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle car crash Thursday, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash was reported around 3:27 p.m. on West County Road K near South Fossum Road.
A 17-year-old male from Beloit was driving south County Road K when he failed to negotiate a curve and entered the south ditch, according to the news release.
The care overturned several times and the female passenger was ejected. Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts.
The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.