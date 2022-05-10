Unstable leadership deeply complicates efforts to improve Beloit’s schools.
With due respect for School District of Beloit Superintendent Daniel Keyser, it is far from ideal that yet another top district educational leader is closer to the exit door after scarcely being there long enough to warm the seat.
Keyser came to Beloit in mid-2020 as interim superintendent in the wake of an unstable leadership period in the district. He has held his current job only since February of 2021.
The Beloit superintendent post has been a roller coaster for years, worsening as time passed. Since Beloiter Tom Johnson resigned in 2018 with health issues, the district has worked through interim superintendent Darrell Williams; the brief and turbulent administration of Stanley Munro; another interim superintendent in Sue Green; then Keyser.
Stakeholders could argue for ages about why this mess at the top exists. There are many reasons and many needs for change and reform. A serious community soul-searching is clearly called for.
This, though, is undeniable. Without consistent and competent leadership there is virtually no hope the kind of improvements needed will take place. The administrative revolving door is punishing for students, parents, teachers and the community at-large.
It starts with the board of education. It’s on them to stabilize the professional leadership, and that includes cleaning up their own dysfunction of recent years. Fixing all that ails the district can’t be done with a smoking ruin at the top.