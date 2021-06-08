To the Editor:
Why are the Beloit City Hall upstairs departments still NOT open for public access?!
It is a municipal building, NOT a castle, and should NOT have been shut down the past year! Public access to the upstairs departments should NOT be allowed to remain locked down now by our elected officials (namely Beloit City Councilors) AFTER the CDC, Federal Gov, State Gov (actually State Supreme Court), Rock County Supervisors, and even our City Manager declared the END to "emergency COVID-19 mandates". All of those should be optional personal choice now: masks, social distancing, vaccines. NO coercion and NOT mandatory.
Oh, and ALL Beloit City Councilors should be appearing in person at all Beloit City Council meetings too!
MARY ANN SVEOM
Beloit