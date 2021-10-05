What is going on at the high school? Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Oct 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save What is going on at Memorial High School?Gun(s) in the building. Fights in the cafeteria. An officer attacked.I was a teacher at Memorial for 31 years. I was fiercely proud of my school.What I am to think today?R.J. BACHMANBeloit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Lux Cuts barbershop opens Tuesday in Beloit's downtown Updated: Former Beloit school district employee accused of more secret videos Final suspect in Dewey Avenue shooting charged Beloit man accused of strangling woman Fatal crash reported Sunday in Town of Avon Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime