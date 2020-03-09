Democrat lawmakers were not content to make abortion legal up to the moment of birth. Here’s more offensive rot that is headed to the state law books.
Apparently we are not providing our children, from kindergarten age and older, sufficient information about the sex act, or their need to be accepting of every form of sexual orientation, up to and including transgender (men, and now young boys, who wear skirts and makeup, and young and older women who may, in future, have their breasts removed and take male hormones to grow beards). Read the 2016 column by David French, titled "Transgender Contagion," if you find this unbelievable.
It boggles the mind that so small a minority should bear such great weight in matters of lawmaking. Democrats are falling all over themselves to please the gay lobby. But even gays are dismayed by the pandering.
A New York City hairdresser, Brandon Straka, has started the "walkaway" movement (#WalkAway), encouraging folks to walk away from the Democrat party. The website has received “tens of thousands of video and written testimonials from people who just feel that the Democratic Party has become too extreme, has become too hateful, too divisive, and they don't want it anymore."
Let your legislator know that SB2762 “Reach Act” is unacceptable, trampling parental rights to educate their children consistent with parental values. Information about the bill is found on the IllinoisFamily.org website at https://illinoisfamily.org/education/parental-rights-usurpers-in-springfield-arent-done-with-our-children-yet/
Jane Ryan Carrell
Roscoe
