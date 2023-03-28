Taxpayers should insist on seeing hard choices and specific plans.
When Beloit voters cast ballots in the Nov. 4 election they will decide two referendum questions posed by the School District of Beloit.
“Shall the School District of Beloit, Rock County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $19,500,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of building infrastructure improvements, including HVAC updates, school safety upgrades, roofing and athletic facility improvements at Beloit Memorial High School, district-wide capital maintenance improvements, including roof repairs, and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”
“Shall the School District of Beloit, Rock County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $14,000,000 for the 2023-24 school year and by $9,000,000 for the 2024-2025 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses, including for technology, curriculum and instructional materials, and social and emotional behavioral programs?”
Voters should say no. Here’s why.
On the topic of the first question, for capital improvements, some needs are known and some remain vague as the district moves toward reconfiguration of grades and facilities. Athletic improvements may be desirable, but have nothing to do with the district’s chronic problems of academic under-performance, student-staff safety or the annual pupil exodus to alternative systems. That’s not to say brick-and-mortar needs are inconsequential. Facilities require constant maintenance to retain value and usefulness. But voters should insist on more specifics to meet the real needs of the future, particularly how it all fits together with plans to address performance problems. Then ask again.
On the second question, the Beloit district is facing financial problems substantially of its own making. The board has budgeted for deficit spending. It has been draining its fund balance — call it the rainy day fund — to the point it falls below standards. Likewise, it has used one-time government pandemic assistance to plug holes. Faced with years of declining enrollment, and the subsequent loss of millions in state aid, the board steadfastly has avoided making the necessary hard choices and adjustments. Anyone who has ever managed a business budget — or, for that matter, a household budget — knows the dangers of failing to adjust expenses when revenues are not keeping up.
That kind of board performance should not be rewarded. There is talk, now, of reducing payroll and perhaps shuttering one or two buildings as part of grade reconfiguration. In asking Beloiters to pay millions of dollars, though, the district first should have put concrete plans in place explaining what would happen if, (1) the referendum passes, or (2) the referendum fails.
Finally, it’s fair to wonder what happens in year three after two years of collecting a total of $23 million for operational expenses. “Social and emotional behavioral” programs, for example, do not sound like “non-recurring” expenses. What’s the long-range plan for covering costs, especially when projections call for the declining enrollment trend to continue?
And that’s the elephant in the room. Parents have been pulling their students from the district. Many believe the root causes are poor academic performance — Beloit ranks near the very bottom in Wisconsin — and concerns over school safety. Fiscal problems will not be corrected until the district fixes those issues and gets better at retaining the student population.
Beloit needs its school district to shine, to become a positive factor in attracting families to the community. Money has not been the problem. Performance has been the problem. Measured accountability is required, along with hard decisions and sound plans to move the needle in the right direction. When that happens, ask again.