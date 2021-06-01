I've walked in Eastlawn Cemetery for years. I enjoy a little exercise, solitude and a special time with God and His creation.
This year, more than any other, I was touched by the numerous American flags identifying the veterans who gave their lives for you, me and all in our great country. Perhaps it was partly due to being Memorial Day Weekend, looking forward to the televised National Memorial Day Concert and the state of our country today. These men and women sacrificed ALL, as did their families and are heroes. Some undoubtedly were white but their lives mattered too, regardless of how their lives were taken from them. I understand the black anger toward the police but leaders need to give this lengthy priorities and consideration. It can be helped!!! Their lives do indeed matter.
A cliche I was reminded of on my walk today was "close the door on the past but leave a window in it so you can see how far you've come and also think of how far you still have to go." We need to remember these brave men and women but far too many want to erase their existence. Forget our history! They focus on destruction - statues, demolishing buildings and looting businesses made possible by dreams, hard work, opportunities offered by achievement. Not all certainly but far too many don't work, cause costly damage, love destroying and hate America. They're stripping us of our freedom.
I thank God for the courage and service of our veterans and their families. Despite our faults I love American and believe in most of the people. Not the leaders of our country but us - you and me. Have you noticed how little respect we see nowadays? How accountability is non-existent? How we're all called racists? I am NOT a racist!!! God gave us the gift to love, a commandment to love ALL of our neighbors. I may not like a person's actions but I will always love him or her. Perhaps it's time that more of us speak out. Just a thought.
SANDY JOHNSON
Rockton