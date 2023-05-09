Bill Barth

File this column under the category “Things that make vacations memorable.”

Chapter one, “Discovering new places” — After a long and difficult winter Stephanie and I looked forward to a week in sunny Florida, starting with a visit to catch up with her brother Kyle in Valrico. A quick stop-over for lunch found Kyle guiding us to Smokin’ Joe’s Barbeque in unincorporated Lithia, Florida. I’m a BBQ addict and this is the real Florida, not the glitzy tourist traps. Smokin’ Joe’s occupies a trailer with an order window, surrounded by picnic tables adjacent to a nearby convenience and meat store.

