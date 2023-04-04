Voters were bamboozled by La Follette, intentionally or not.
Call it the political equivalent of a bait and switch scheme.
Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette was re-elected last fall by a razor-thin margin over his Republican opponent, then-Rep. Amy Loudenbeck of Clinton. The race for the sleepy office became higher profile because Loudenbeck and other Republicans wanted to give the position broad responsibilities for managing elections. Right or wrong, that topic widely prompted concerns about partisan motivations following the toxic 2020 presidential race in Wisconsin.
By the way, in case folks may have missed it, not a word has been heard about handing over election authority to the office since La Follette defeated Loudenbeck. Perhaps the Legislature’s Republican leadership concluded it wasn’t such a good idea after all.
The 40-year incumbent La Follette, no doubt, was considered the strongest candidate last year to keep the secretary of state post in Democrat hands. Fair enough.
But when La Follette recently announced he was resigning, the move failed the smell test.
And when Sarah Godlewski – who ran for U.S. Senate but stepped aside to clear the way for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to carry the Democrat banner – quickly was named La Follette’s successor, the bad smell got worse.
Look, as we said last year, the only consideration that mattered was keeping election administration as non-partisan as possible. In the past, Wisconsin has enjoyed a solid reputation for clean elections, largely because of systems intended to keep hyper-partisans at bay. Fortunately, it appears that process will stay intact, though vigilance against potential threats remains warranted.
Otherwise, few care who sits in the secretary’s chair – La Follette, Godlewski, Loudenbeck or somebody else. The only apparent purpose of the post is to provide employment for a secretary with almost nothing to do.
Presumably, La Follette would take offense at the suggestion his campaign for another term amounted to a sham on voters. But it sure looks that way. And to our way of seeing things, that’s unfair to voters on both sides of the partisan aisle.
Meanwhile, at the risk of beating a dead horse, let’s swing the club one more time. This office shouldn’t exist. Over the years nearly all duties – and most staff – have been stripped away. It’s not going to get busier by having election authorities assigned to it, thank God. What little work remains easily could be sent to other agencies.
In the larger budgetary scheme of things, the savings would be minimal. Still, every buck saved for taxpayers is a good thing. Maybe that could be the righteous legacy of this unseemly bait and switch. Use the outrage to eliminate this wasteful position.