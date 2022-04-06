Court has lost patience with speaker’s contempt for openness.
Most people spend no time at all following whether their elected officials are complying with open government laws. Folks worry more about their families, their jobs, the price of a gallon of gasoline and other everyday matters.
Officials who prefer to operate in the dark count on that inattention. And they are becoming more bold in resisting transparency.
For months Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has been alternately resisting and slow-walking the release of records related to the investigation he started into the 2020 presidential election. Vos hired former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman—who had already publicly stated his belief the election was stolen—to head the effort. Since then Gableman has spent nearly three-quarters of a million taxpayer dollars, and counting.
A liberal watchdog organization filed a lawsuit for records of emails and text messages related to the investigation. Vos was ordered by a judge to produce the records. The dispute dragged on and on, until the judge finally expressed disbelief with excuses by Vos and, basically, accused the speaker of hiding material. Now the judge has found Vos in contempt of court, possibly facing costs of $1,000 a day if the speaker continues to stall.
Let’s leave, for the moment, this particular set of facts. Instead, remember a few years back when Vos was part of an effort with then-Gov. Scott Walker to rush through legislation gutting Wisconsin’s Public Records Law. Only a strong campaign across the state by the press, along with various Republican and Democrat organizations, convinced Walker and Vos to scrap the plan.
With that hostility toward openness recalled, it’s easier to understand Vos today.
The public’s right to know is never safe. It must be defended because politicians have the will and the means to attack transparency for their own purposes. Most of all, remember this is not a right established by law to benefit the press. It is designed as a right granted to all citizens. Politicians like Robin Vos are betting citizens are not paying attention or, worse, just don’t care. Preserving your right to know is much easier than trying to win it back after it’s gone.