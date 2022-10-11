The Basics Caregiver's Promise Bill Barth Bill Barth Author email Oct 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Basics Caregiver’s Promise(Professor Ferguson is also a lifelong poet. He penned these words to accompany his presentations.)With my heart I will love youAnd shield you from stress.With my mouth I will speak what I feel.With soft words and sweet songs every time I behold youI’ll show you that my love is real.With my fingers I’ll point at the objects I nameAnd I’ll count them in groups to compare.With my feet I will take you outdoors to exploreWhile we play and enjoy the fresh air.With my eyes I will read as I show you the worldThrough bright pictures and stories in books.There are ways to make sure that your brain is preparedFor successes wherever you look.This my promise I make from the day of your birthThat these Basics I’ll faithfully do.For my job is to help you grow happy and smartStarting now when your life is brand new.You will learn that your life is an artwork.And that you are the artist in charge.But before you decide what to do with your lifeListen nowTo the beatOf my heart. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bill Barth Author email Follow Bill Barth Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Driver dies in South Beloit race track crash Lincoln Academy in Beloit release Wisconsin Student Assessment System exam results Beloit Police: 4-year-old had fallen in parking lot before hit by vehicle Beloit Hall of Fame inductees to be honored Janesville woman had no license at time of accident that left 9-year-old dead Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime