The Beloit Evening Lions Club would like to thank the members, relatives and friends of the Coachmen Street Rod Club, Blue Ribbon Classic Chevy Club, XLR8 Car Club for their time, talens and excellent work in helping to present a successful 45th Annual Beloit Autorama. A big thank you also goes out to the members of the Beloit Noon Lions Club, Beloit Leos Club, for their fine support of the show. This year's Autorama had 1,241 show cars, 37 vehicles in the car coral, 128 vendor spaces sold and about 6,000 spectators attending on a day that was very hot and humid.
The members of the clubs would like to give a big thank you to all the participants, vendors and spectators who came out to support the show. It is your dedication to the show that makes it worth all the year-long effort to present such a high caliber show.
The estimated net proceeds of $40,000 from this year's show will be donated to community organizations such as Beloit Meals on Wheels, Hospice, Caritas, Stateline YMCA?SYSA Sports Complex, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and also Lions programs to aid the visually handicapped and hearing impaired. The Beloit Evening Lions Club has received $967,967 from the past Beloit Autoramas.
A big thank you also goes to the Town of Beloit for the use of Preservation Park to present the show and to the Town of Beloit Police and EMTs for their fine help at the show.
The Beloit Evening Lions Club would like to thank its members, their relatives and friends and anyone else who helped make this year's event a successful show.