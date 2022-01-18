Senator’s reversal is a reminder that politicians seldom go willingly.
Cut Ron Johnson some slack. Did he lie? He did. Well, what do you expect in politics today?
The Republican U.S. senator told Wisconsin voters years ago that he would serve only two terms, and promised not to run for a third. In announcing his re-election bid a few days ago Johnson said it’s conditions, not really his mind, that have changed, Democrats now hold control of the White House and Congress, and he feels obligated to hold his seat for Republicans.
Johnson is hardly the first politician—Democrat or Republican—to go back on his word. Most politicians, if asked at the outset if they intend to stay long-term, will demur and criticize “career politicians.” Then, next thing you know, there they are, running for a third, fourth, fifth term or more.
If office-holding were a drug, we’d call politicians addicts.
For journalists, years of covering politics reveal that some observations are universal with politicians of either major party. At the beginning new candidates usually come filled with passion, patriotism, vigor and ideas about what’s good for the home folks. After being parked in office for years, though, most become creatures of party politics. Their votes almost exclusively track the interests of the party and its donors. Their willingness to work with other elected officials who hold different views—or even try to serve constituents who support the other party—all but disappears.
And when re-election time rolls around they ask themselves this piercing question: “What does America (or Wisconsin, etc.) need more than anything else?”
Their answer: “Me!”
Folks back home, forever hopeful and nearly always disappointed, deserve a better answer.
Term limits.
Polling shows Americans, coast to coast, overwhelmingly favor the concept. Yet it’s never allowed to come up for debate in partisan political circles.
See. There is something upon which Democrat and Republican office-holders agree.
If partisan excesses ever are to be broken, the blunt tool of term limits is a necessary evolution to the democratic process. Citizen pressure is crucial, including seeking a constitutional amendment in Wisconsin to allow binding petition-and-referendum to empower the grassroots when the political class refuses to act.
Meanwhile, voters can still hold Sen. Johnson to his two-term promise. Retiring politicians is always within citizens’ power.