Janesville Parker, Beloit Memorial incident creates opportunity for meaningful dialogue.
At one point long ago or maybe more recently, everybody was a kid.
Think about that.
Insensitivity toward others is not something invented with any particular generation. Doing and saying inappropriate things -- right up to the point of hurtful bullying -- is a long and unfortunate refrain among children and adolescents.
So let’s not condone or minimize the reported behavior of some Janesville Parker students during a girls basketball game with Beloit Memorial High School. According to multiple reports, a number of fans in a Parker student section dressed with a “gangster” theme. There were backwards flat-brim hats, tank tops, saggy jeans, gold chains and more. For good reasons, the display was deemed offensive for visiting Beloiters. The “gangster” theme was taken as a shot against the multicultural student body in Beloit, suggesting a racial slur.
However, let’s also not jump to conclusions that Janesville Parker is overrun with racists. Kids do stupid things, because they’re kids. Were there some who intentionally set out to be racially offensive? Probably. Race provocateurs exist everywhere. But it’s a hopeful thought to believe they are the exception, not the rule. A lot of the “gangster” theme wearers probably thought they were being clever and fitting in with their friends, and didn’t expect the stunt to spark such a strong response.
Such instances, especially when youngsters are involved, become teachable moments. Bring it out into the sunshine as a matter for meaningful discussion.
Cultural sensitivity is a learned trait, not innate. One knows what they are raised with and learning about other cultures comes mostly through shared experiences. Sometimes, such learning takes place after a line has been crossed.
Remember how much hope rightly can be placed in today’s generation for bridging a gap that in many ways has eluded older Americans. Surveys routinely show today’s young people are not only more diverse, but also more accepting of diversity than their parents and grandparents. That’s to be applauded, especially in a country where demographic trends suggest the longtime White majority will become a minority percentage of the population within a couple of decades.
Remember, too, that today’s adults should be setting a much better example for their offspring. Racial tensions have been running hot in America. The George Floyd case in Minnesota, the Ahmaud Arbery case in Georgia, and others sparked intense community reactions across the country. The Black Lives Matter movement and other social justice initiatives faced pushback from critics, including allegations about supposed indoctrination in school programs. Angry adult confrontations have been common.
If the so-called grown-ups around them have trouble lowering the temperature, is it realistic to expect more from their kids?
We’re certainly not suggesting what happened at the ballgame is a good thing. On the other hand, the dialogue which has followed the incident is promising. Rather than respond with the kind of cultural hostilities too often witnessed in the adult world, it appears young people are willing to learn about each other, talk with each other, understand each other, and find a better path forward.
The exchange of cultural knowledge is a strong step toward the kind of sensitivity and civility that will be necessary as demographic changes inevitably alter the American experience. No doubt about it, Americans are going to have to figure out how to get along better or suffer severe consequences.
History is marked with fitful stops and starts in the social healing process that ultimately can lead to that most noble of goals, a “more perfect union.”
Young people have a good chance to find a way forward,
If adults around them help, rather than hinder, the process.