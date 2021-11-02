What revenue or expense adjustments are in Beloit schools’ future?
Everyone who has experienced the task of balancing a checkbook knows there are just two elements that matter.
Revenue (income).
Expenses (bills).
So long as revenue meets or exceeds expenses, all is manageable. But if expenses exceed revenue, choices become inevitable. It can be put off, maybe, for a while by incurring debt. Sooner or later, though, the checkbook must balance.
Last week, by a 6-1 vote, the School District of Beloit Board of Education approved the 2021-2022 budget with a potential shortfall in excess of $10 million. Only board member Amiee Leavy voted no, preferring instead an option calling for a budget deficit of $8.7 million. Credit her with better instincts, perhaps, but not nearly sufficient.
The district has been bleeding students for years to public school open enrollment, to private voucher programs like Rock County Christian, and more recently to the new public charter Lincoln Academy. The net result is a major money drain.
Betting that situation will change would be unwise.
In the private sector, when businesses hit rough times, right-sizing the organization to match resources is a given.
It’s different, granted, for a school system because the mission is to meet the needs of all the kids who show up on the schoolhouse steps. Even so, tough decisions can only be delayed, not banished. Taxpayers and parents should expect the board and administration to have solid contingency plans, and to make those plans public.
Good money management during the year may chip away at spending and reduce anticipated red ink.
The district could dip into its reserves to fill fiscal holes, but the reserve fund is not flush and allowing it to slide lower is risky.
District authorities could propose an operational referendum aimed at raising millions, but the timing is highly questionable. Right now, because of the well known problems in the system, it’s unlikely voters are feeling particularly generous.
The other alternative is to begin the process of making cuts not only to match fewer resources, but also fewer students. Close a building? Fewer employees? Trim administration ranks? Wage freezes? Reduced schedules for hourly workers? Benefit adjustments?
The point here is not to suggest a formula for solving the district's fiscal situation. Voters elect board members to do that, with the help of administrators.
Rather, we believe school authorities should level with parents and taxpayers about the kind of choices lying just down this road. Multi-million dollar fiscal potholes are not business as usual. So tell us: What’s the plan?