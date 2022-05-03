Fury over occasional swing votes reveals partisan aim to rig the justice system.
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, who was appointed by then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2016 but lost his election bid to Jill Karofsky in 2020, is sounding like a man who wants to get back into the black robe.
It’s expected Chief Justice Patience Roggensack will not seek another 10-year term in 2023, which puts at-risk the current 4-3 conservative edge on the court. The court has been operating with three solid conservative justices and three solid progressive justices, with Justice Brian Hagedorn usually voting with conservatives but now and then becoming a swing vote.
In a recent interview reported from WSAU-AM radio, Kelly made two things clear. First, he’s not pleased with Hagedorn’s occasional roaming away from the ideological pasture. And, second, Kelly wants everybody to know he wouldn’t do that.
Kelly says Hagedorn is “supremely unreliable.” Apparently, Kelly defines reliable as voting in lockstep with the conservative wing of the court.
“As so many of these cases do these days, it’s going to come down to what Brian Hagedorn thinks,” Kelly said, “and he’s been supremely unreliable in his commitment to following what the law says. So there’s something else that is informing him on how he decides cases. I’m not sure what it is, but unfortunately it’s not always the law as written.”
Hagedorn, not surprisingly, disagrees and says, “Justice Kelly is dead wrong,” adding, “you should not be able to predict how a justice will vote on the basis of his or her politics.”
Which states precisely what’s wrong with the court these past couple of decades. Republicans and Democrats alike have striven mightily to corrupt the judicial system, pouring money into races with the intent of electing ideologically like-minded justices. These days Wisconsin Supreme Court races are nonpartisan in name only. The two major political parties bless preferred candidates and unload torrents of money into the races, and the result should disappoint all fair-minded citizens. Politically-charged cases almost always are decided on what is, in effect, party line decisions by the court.
Then, when a justice dares to stray from the partisan path—even though rarely, as it is with Hagedorn—those who worked and spent to elect a predictable decision-maker go apoplectic. This time it’s conservatives and Republicans, who thought Hagedorn was harnessed firmly to the cause. Make no mistake, though. If, suddenly, one of the progressive justices cast a few votes with conservatives, liberals and Democrats would be seething with rage.
That’s why this newspaper and others have called for reforms, to replace the traditional electoral system corrupted by radical partisans left and right. Granted, there is no perfect system to keep partisan meddlers from trying to tilt the scales of justice in their ideological favor.
But it might work better, for example, to create a nonpartisan merit commission—perhaps populated with retired judges—charged with vetting potential appointees, giving the governor a list from which to choose with the advice and consent of the Senate. There are, surely, other ideas to keep partisan politics at a safer distance from the administration of justice. Let’s hear them all and look for a better way.
Think about this. If large numbers of citizens could be asked whether they preferred judges who would act as fair and impartial referees, or judges who were beholden to Democrats or Republicans, it’s a safe bet the vast majority would choose unbiased decision-makers.
Come to think of it, that’s yet another sound argument for Wisconsin allowing citizens the right to petition-and-initiative referendum, by which voters could go over the heads of partisan politicians and defeat their obstructionism to enact real government reforms. Breaking away from the partisan stranglehold will never happen so long as it requires the permission of the partisans themselves.
Excessive and unreasonable partisanship has made a mess of the so-called leadership from presidents, congressmen, governors and state legislatures. Rigged courts threaten to topple the last rickety leg of democracy’s system of checks and balances.