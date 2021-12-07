South Beloit’s discussion of financial options is prudent.
Infrastructure is not a national responsibility despite the fact it seems Democrats and Republicans in Washington have been fighting over the topic most of the past year.
States, cities and counties largely are responsible for the roads and streets people traverse day-in and day-out. It’s expensive and most communities struggle to keep up.
So it’s a good thing South Beloit, in discussing future needs, is looking for ways to raise the necessary dollars to address maintenance. That is not an endorsement of a 1% increase in the local sales tax, which was brought up at a recent South Beloit City Council meeting. Rather, it’s to suggest residents should keep an open mind because the work must be done and financed eventually.
Likewise, South Beloit is talking about the possibility of developing a new park. The community’s primary recreational site, City Park, has spent more time under water than in use in recent years. History should be the guide in assessing needs.
Proper planning for the future often doesn’t happen because officials are too busy trying to make do with limited resources. South Beloit deserves credit for working toward a plan that can be put before citizens for decision.