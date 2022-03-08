Voices growing on both sides to end the Gableman embarrassment.
As the old saying goes: Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman looks more like a partisan hack every time he opens his mouth. Called before legislators for a hearing last week on his much-criticized—by both sides—examination of the 2020 election Gableman said it was time to “take a very hard look at the option of decertification of the 2020 (election result).” The man who days after the November 2020 vote declared President Trump’s victory in Wisconsin had been stolen from him was asked at the hearing if he had voted for Trump: “You bet I did,” he fired back. A simple “yes” would have sufficed, and sounded much less combative and biased.
A few things to consider.
After Gableman’s testimony, Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke flatly rejected the decertification argument, calling it an illegal “fool’s errand.”
Ann Jacobs, chair of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, said Gableman was spouting a “crazy conspiracy theory.”
Gableman was particularly harsh in labeling private contributions for get-out-the-vote efforts as “illegal bribery.” Three courts have considered the issue and ruled it’s legal.
Multiple examinations have found a couple dozen possible cases of vote fraud in Wisconsin, from either side, obviously not enough to erase a 21,000 vote difference.
Literally dozens of court cases, state audits, private audits, recounts and other examinations have confirmed the election results.
This ugly mess lies directly at the feet of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who caved to pressure for a partisan circus despite knowing better, and acknowledging as much earlier. It’s up to him to end this embarrassment which increasingly and justifiably is drawing bipartisan complaints. Gableman’s rants, not to mention his wasting hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars, have caused enough damage.