From the Stateline Ducks Unlimited committee to our donors and sponsors in the Beloit community, a simple thank you is hardly enough.
So, each spring we have held a banquet, on us, to show our appreciation to those who generously support our fundraising efforts each year. However, due to the COVID-19 constraints on such activities we will not be able to have a spring banquet this year.
All nonprofits are going through difficult times with this unprecedented period of concern for everyone's safety. Many groups need and deserve your support. As you choose the charity or group you deem worthy of your support in 2020, we hope Ducks Unlimited remains among the chosen.
But, for now, a simple thank you must suffice.
Jim Wilson
Chairman
Stateline Ducks Unlimited
