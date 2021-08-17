Senator Ron Johnson is standing firm against Senate Democrats who are seeking to transfer state control of elections to the federal government. Under Chuck Schumer they are trying to jam through HR1, which was passed by the House earlier this year. Opposition to HR1 has been widespread, even from some Moderate Democrats such as Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) who opposes some of the bill.
HR1 mandates that all states offer universal absentee voting with no reason required. Absentee voting, however, is not the norm worldwide. Only 13 European countries out of 48 allow those in the country to vote absentee for any reason. Another six require special circumstance such as illness or disability, to vote any other way than in person at the polls.
Past Democrats admitted that absentee voting is problematic. A NYT’s 2012 article “Error and Fraud at Issue as Absentee Voting Rises” cites a bipartisan consensus that voting by mail is more easily abused. A bipartisan report signed by President Carter said “Absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud”.
Legitimate absentee voting requires reliable voter identification (HR1 would nullify state voter ID requirements), assurance of voting secrecy to avoid coercion, and provision of a reliable collection method.
Legitimate elections require preventing manipulation of the results. According to HR1 all states must continue counting ballots for 10 days after elections. That gives ten times the opportunities for manipulation and would be sure to increase doubt in the results.