Let Arizona be a lesson. Continuing election grind is embarrassing.
Will Wisconsin now do the right thing?
In Arizona, the so-called forensic audit of the 2020 election originally was supposed to take just a couple weeks. Instead, months later, conducted by a rookie firm with no experience in such matters and bolstered by strong supporters of the election fraud conspiracy theory, the audit ended with the sound of air escaping from a balloon. Not only did Joe Biden win, he gained votes. Some process questions were raised – a few perhaps worth exploration, others ridiculous – yet the outcome merely confirmed the election result and upheld the integrity of officials who ran it.
Meanwhile, under pressure from election deniers, Republican legislators have set aside nearly $700,000 to pay for an Arizona-style audit in our state. The process is headed by former conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who earlier trekked out to Arizona to see how it’s done.
Mind you, already resolved are numerous recounts and lawsuits in Wisconsin aiming to question the election tally and outcome. All found no significant irregularities. Hardly any possible instances of voter fraud have been raised and forwarded to authorities. The number of cases being brought can be counted on one hand.
So why throw away taxpayer money on a quest to follow Arizona’s lead toward embarrassment?
By the way, it’s an insult to committed and experienced election officials like Lisa Tollefson and Lori Stottler, two women who have served our communities with distinction and honor. Their counterparts across the state, like these local women, have endured insults and threats for no good reason.
The laughable charade in Arizona should send a message to political zealots in Wisconsin and other states. Stand down. Save yourself the humiliation.