Bureau’s conclusion presents best reason yet to stop litigating 2020.
“Despite concerns with statewide election procedures, this audit showed us that the election (of 2020) was largely safe and secure. It’s my hope that we can now look at election law changes and agency accountability measures in a bipartisan manner based on these nonpartisan recommendations.”
So says Republican Sen. Robert Cowles, co-chair of the Wisconsin Legislature’s Audit Committee. The panel ordered the audit by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau in the wake of angry claims, including by former President Donald Trump, that the election had been tainted and stolen by fraud.
The bureau reviewed the vote and a sample size of voting machines, determining Wisconsin conducted its elections safely, securely and with integrity. In other words, Joe Biden won.
The bureau also identified inconsistencies in election administration in some places and recommended the Legislature consider 18 modest changes to shore up the process. That should be done. In fact, the Legislature should have waited for the audit before jumping the gun with the multitude of measures already pushed.
The audit did not take the extra step of asking local election officials to respond to the inconsistencies it found. Prior to pursuing the bureau’s recommendation the Legislature should make certain local election officials have the opportunity to tell their side.
Republican Rep. Samantha Kerkman, the co-chair of the Audit Committee, acknowledged the process “did not reveal any sizable or organized attempt at voter fraud.”
Even so, and with the report concluded by the trusted nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau, Wisconsin remains unsettled because of a purely partisan investigation ordered (and funded with taxpayer dollars) by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. That investigation is headed by former conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. Last fall, Gableman went on record saying he believed the state election had been stolen. Hardly a good starting point for a fair and unbiased review.
The Legislative Audit Bureau investigation should conclude this matter. Gableman’s troubled review should end.
Contested elections are bound to disappoint roughly half the people. That’s why the next elections are held. The Republican co-chairs fully acknowledge Biden won and Trump lost. Speaker Vos should do the same and refocus on the next election.