Wisconsin should consider changes more in line with surrounding states.
Candidate promises in the heat of political battle are a bit like betting on the next card at a gaming table. It might work out. Then again, that’s why they call it gambling.
So take it with a grain of salt when Rebecca Kleefisch, who served as lieutenant governor under Gov. Scott Walker, says she wants sweeping reforms for Wisconsin’s income tax system. Kleefisch hopes to be the Republican nominee to take on incumbent Democrat Gov. Tony Evers this fall. No one likes paying taxes on every dollar they make, so Kleefisch can be assured talking about deep reforms is a way to get attention.
The distance separating campaign rhetoric from enacted public policy is vast, but that doesn’t mean Kleefisch’s thoughts are inconsequential. In fact, it’s high time Wisconsin gave serious consideration to changing the way it taxes income.
One change Wisconsin should make forthwith involves how retirement income is handled. It’s been said older people can’t afford to retire in Wisconsin and there’s truth to that. Wisconsin continues to take a bite out of its fixed-income residents’ wallets while other states are rolling out the welcome mat. Nearby Illinois, for example, does not tax most retirement income. Mind you, Illinois doesn’t do much right when it comes to fiscal policy. It does, however, treat retirees well.
The practical impact can be seen not far away in Huntley, Illinois, home to a sprawling Del Webb retirement community. Homes stretch for miles. There’s a golf course, clubhouse, restaurant and many other upscale amenities. Retirees and developers pick Illinois over Wisconsin because of a favorable tax climate.
Kleefisch also brings up the subject of moving from a progressive tax system—in which people with higher incomes pay a higher percentage—to a flat tax. She is right in suggesting there’s a competitive point to the topic. Wisconsin’s top rate is 7.65%. Meanwhile, the Illinois flat tax is 4.95%. Michigan taxes at 4.25%; Iowa at 3.9%; and Indiana is moving to 2.9%.
Certainly, there’s more to the argument than percentage points. The progressive income tax is built on the premise that those who have been most fortunate can afford to pay proportionately more than people of lesser means. The system has been in place for generations and one doesn’t throw out such standards like changing socks. There’s a cultural element, and a compassionate element, deserving of serious consideration. Wisconsin is not alone in embracing a progressive tax system. It’s worth noting, as well, the United States income tax is progressive.
Having said that, there are serious debate points favoring a flat tax. Competition with surrounding states is one. Another is skin in the game for all. Theoretically, with a flat tax, everybody pays something to support public services. Those who take money home by the truckload pay a lot. Those with minimal income pay a little. Nobody gets a free ride.
To be sure, there are downsides. For the wealthy, paying taxes may be more of an irritation than a lifestyle sacrifice. For the poor, it can be the difference between buying groceries today or waiting until next week.
Likewise, with politicians, the axiom applies to watch what they do, not what they say. The wealthy donor class has access to lawyers, accountants and lobbyists capable of manipulating the political process to create workarounds. Working stiffs and poor folks do not.
Nevertheless, there is ample reason to take up serious debate about ways to improve the tax system to benefit citizens. Just because the system is generations old does not mean it works best in the modern state.
And to make it clear to readers, this is not an endorsement of candidate Kleefisch in the Republican primary election or the general against Evers for governor. There will be time for such considerations later.
Also, citizens would be wise to maintain a healthy dose of skepticism during any discussions of fiscal policy. Reducing or eliminating the tax bite for retirees would diminish the annual treasury take. Likewise, moving from a higher tax rate to a flat tax likely would reduce state revenues as well.
What would that mean? Less government? Fewer services? Firing state and local employees? Maybe sneaky increases in fees or even sales taxes, or a value-added tax? It’s certain government would continue to chew through money, so watch for political sleight of hand to replace any lost revenue. The money has to come from somewhere. And we all know who that is.